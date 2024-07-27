Central Visayas reigns supreme in National PRISAA Games

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas showcased its athletic prowess by dominating the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024 held in Legazpi City, Albay.

The Region 7 team, supported by athletes from Cebu and Bohol provinces, concluded the event with an impressive haul of 119 gold medals, 73 silver, and 65 bronze, securing a commanding first place finish in the final medal standings.

Western Visayas (Region 6) finished in second place with a tally of 79 gold, 38 silver, and 55 bronze medals. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) took third place with 54 gold, 46 silver, and 54 bronze. Central Mindanao (Region 12) came fourth with 52 gold, 86 silver, and 53 bronze, while Calabarzon (Region 4-A) rounded off the top five with 38 gold, 38 silver, and 50 bronze medals.

Central Visayas’ success was largely driven by standout performances in swimming, weightlifting, and track and field.

Men’s basketball

On the final day of competition, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers secured the gold medal in the men’s basketball with a decisive 97-71 victory over the host, Bicol Region.

The win marked a redemption for the Green Lancers, who had missed out on gold last year after a semifinals loss to Calabarzon in Zamboanga City. This year, they advanced to the final by overcoming Calabarzon 82-72 in the semifinals.

UV’s AJ Sacayan was named “Most Valuable Player,” while Ivan Alsola earned a spot in the “Mythical Five.” Head coach Gary Cortes was honored as the “Best Coach.”

Standout performance

Other Central Visayas teams also made notable contributions but fell short of gold.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars earned silver in girls’ secondary volleyball, and their men’s volleyball and girls’ beach volleyball teams both secured bronze. The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles won silver in high school basketball, and the University of San Carlos (USC) also took silver in men’s football.

A standout performance of the Games came from Artjoy Torregosa, who achieved a golden treble by winning the 10,000-meter run, as well as the 5,000m and 3,000m events in the women’s senior division on July 25 at the Bicol University (BU) oval.

