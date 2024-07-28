DepEd data: Enrollment in PH schools declining

MANILA, Philippines — Enrollment in public and private schools in the country declined over the past three consecutive years, data from the Department of Education (DepEd) showed.

DepEd reported that for the incoming School Year (SY) 2024-2025, only 18,370,310 learners enrolled, a decrease of over 4.5 million from the previous SY’s 22,917,725 enrollees.

Furthermore, the 22,917,725 enrollees for SY 2023-2024 were 5.8 million fewer than the 28,797,660 enrollees for SY 2022-2023.

READ: DepEd says over 18 million students enrolled for SY 2024-2025

Delayed school opening

The school opening was also delayed in some areas nationwide.

According to the DepEd, 12,866 schools were affected by the recent torrential rains and flooding brought by Typhoon Carina, which enhanced the southwest monsoon, locally called habagat.

READ: 1.5M students enrolled in CV public schools

As of July 27, at least 1,063 schools declared postponement of their class openings initially scheduled for July 29 to allow rehabilitation and cleanup activities.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said schools that delayed the opening of classes due to the effects of the typhoon should conduct make-up classes.

READ: DepEd eyes new learning model to boost mental health program

Rehabilitation of schools

Last May, the National Economic and Development Authority Board approved the P30.56-billion fund for the repair and rehabilitation of school facilities outside the National Capital Region damaged by recent calamities.

The amount comprises funding for the Infrastructure for Safer and Resilient Schools (ISRS) project, which involves the “repair, rehabilitation, retrofitting, and reconstruction” of schools affected by natural disasters from 2019 to 2023.

The DepEd and the Department of Public Works and Highways will implement the ISRS project, benefiting 1,282 schools, 4,756 school buildings, 13,101 classrooms, and 741,038 learners.

Another component of the initiative is the Relatively Complex Works for School Infrastructure Recovery project, which has a budget of P19.8 billion, covering projects in 78 of the country’s 82 provinces.

Moreover, the Relatively Simple Works for School Infrastructure Recovery and Operations and Maintenance project is expected to benefit schools in 62 provinces with its P9.65-billion fund.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP