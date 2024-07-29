menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Fashion

Ferragamo refresh store concept

- July 29, 2024

The new Ferragamo store has been carefully designed to integrate excellence and innovation. An architectural portal of travertine embraces the signature expanses of transparency together with the illuminated brand logos. The design of the interior mixes different materials such as travertine, walnut, precious plasters, boucle fabrics and a selection of elevated bronze, espresso and ivory silk hand tufted rugs.

For the latest fashion trends and information about Ferragamo, visit their official Facebook page or website now!

Ferragamo

Modern and sophisticated, the refined interior features highlights essential forms and contemporary details, offering a perfect backdrop for the beautiful displays of the different categories from iconic shoes, belts, bags, small leather accessories, as well as the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women.

For the latest fashion trends and information about Ferragamo, visit their official Facebook page or website now!

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Introducing: The Ferragamo pre-fall 2024 campaign

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.