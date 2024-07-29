MCPO to meet with frats and gang leaders

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) plans to meet again with various leaders and members of fraternities and gangs to discuss steps to keep the city peaceful.

MCPO Deputy City Director for Administration, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovic Villarin, said that they had already met with fraternity leaders in the city last May and would next meet with gang leaders.

During the meeting last May with fraternity leaders and the City Social Welfare and Services, they discussed how they could support keeping the city peaceful and orderly.

“Atoa silang gi [tigom] nga mo-advocate para sa peace and order sa katilingban, dili maghimo og kasamok,” said MCPO Spokesperson Plt. Col. Mercy Villaro, adding that they have been conducting meetings with different sectors such as tricycle drivers, hotels, and security officers, among others.

MCPO wants to strengthen the relationship between the police and these sectors and plans to mobilize different youth and student groups as part of the advocacy support group focused on illegal drugs and terrorism.

Villarin said that aside from the leaders of various groups, they also want members to attend the meeting.

“I think next in line ni’ng [gangs]. The purpose of the city director [[Pcol. Julius Sagandoy] is to guide them. We will not stop. Atoa gihapon silang pasabton maybe one of these days atoa silang imbitaron,” said Villarin.

The 16-year-old who shot MCPO officer Police Staff Sergeant OrvinSeth Lim Felicio was said to be a member of a gang.

The boy shot Felicio after allegedly being reprimanded for staying outside after curfew past midnight on Saturday, July 27, at P. Remedios Street, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Financial Assistance

Villarin said that MCPO will provide financial assistance to the family of Felicio and would help expedite the release of other benefits from the PNP.

The city council, during their regular session on Monday, July 29, passed a resolution extending condolences to the family and condemning the act.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction Management, said that the city would also extend financial assistance to the family of Felicio.

“He’s just doing his job unya namatay siya. Napusilan unya naa siyay family, naa siyay gipaeskwela. Luoy kaayo ang situation sa iyang family right now,” said Del Mar.

