SUP Pilipinas team: Cebuano paddlers bag awards in Thailand races

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Five Cebuano stand-up paddleboard athletes made waves at the recently concluded Route 97 Ultra Distance Race 2024 in Thailand.

Despite challenging weather conditions, these paddlers put up a strong fight against international competitors. A total of 212 paddlers from 21 countries participated in the event.

SUP Pilipinas athlete Arnie John Sasil clinched third place in the Inhuman Category, closely behind Hungary’s Sunova Paddler Daniel Hasulyo, who finished first, and Thailand’s NSP paddler Martin Patumsuwon, who took second place.

Roberto Delima finished third in the Amazing Men’s SUP Open Category.

While teammates Anthony Derecho secured fourth place, Thonejay Manugas took fifth place, and Cyrel Igot finished in seventh place in the Inhuman Category.

Coach Abdiaz Gedaro shared with CDN Digital how this experience had boosted the team’s confidence and drive to achieve more for SUP Pilipinas.

“It’s always an honor to compete for our country, even under pressure. We’ve been preparing for the international level with the resources we have, and our athletes are in great shape. As Pinoys, we’re all in for this!” he said.

With the plans to compete more internationally, these also brings along challenges like raising funds for training equipment and increasing support from the government and brands. However, SUP Pilipinas remains determined to achieve their goals.

They aim to train more young athletes, raise awareness about the sport, and continue pursuing their dreams step by step.

“We want to keep competing abroad to meet international standards and hopefully qualify for the SEA Games. With everyone’s support, we can make it happen,” Gedaro added.

Despite facing torrential rains and the overflowing Kwai River, for 34 kilometers, paddler braved the bad weather with the guidance and safety team from the organizers, it was a successful SUP event that will surely inspire more events and athletes in the future.