All eyes on BE Residences’ boldest project to date: Cebu’s eco-luxury icon, BE Uptown Park

Cebu’s urban landscape is set for a transformative evolution as BE Residences unveils its “boldest and most luxurious” project yet, the BE Uptown Park, towering soon at Juana Osmeña Street in Cebu City.

BE Uptown Park, cements the BE Group’s position as a Cebuano developer determined to dominate the local real estate landscape in Cebu.

Coined as an “Eco Icon,” this 4.5 billion peso venture is a twin-tower development with 25- and 20-stories atop a three-level commercial podium intended to supplement the lifestyle aspirations of its soon-to-be residents.

Celebrating Cebuano craftsmanship

Reflecting the BE Uptown Park’s vision of bringing the Cebuanos at the forefront of the luxury market and the BE Group’s commitment to supporting local talent and promoting innovation, the unveiling of the project at the Sky Lounge in Mabuhay Tower showcased Cebuano craftsmanship through a fashion show, with models like Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024 Kris Tiffany Hanson presenting the project’s vision. Local designers Philipp Tampus, Philip Rodriguez, and the Escario siblings brought their creations to life.

BE Uptown Park: BE Group’s BOLDEST project

“We should be part of [the] cycle where Cebu is starting to get into the luxury market. The [BE Uptown Park] is our commitment and our contribution to this particular market. If the national or other developers can do it, why can’t a local, homegrown developer do it,” cites BE Group of Companies President and CEO Grand Benedicto.

Being a local developer, Benedicto expressed strong confidence in serving the luxury segment in Cebu and emphasized the BE Group’s commitment to delivering unique offers that also serve the evolving demands across different segments.

The residential development features 400 luxurious condominium units, paired with an upscale hotel component. This hotel is the result of a newly-announced partnership with AC Hotels by Marriott, marking an exciting addition to the development.

This emphasizes the duality of the project: an eco-conscious residential community paired with a world-class hospitality experience. The AC Hotels by Marriott tower further enriches the development, offering residents and visitors premium amenities and services while maintaining the BE Residences brand’s hallmark of eco-friendly design. This bold combination reinforces BE Uptown Park’s position as a transformative addition to Cebu’s upscale real estate market, marrying luxury, sustainability, and global hospitality excellence.

Further, this Eco Icon stands as a testament to the city’s progress and the BE Residences’ position as a standard-setter for quality, design, and mindfulness to the environment.

Frontrunner for innovations

BE Residences has solidified its reputation as a developer that continuously embraces innovation. Following the successful launches from their previous developments—Condovision for BE Residences Lahug and the Yarden for its Balai project—BE Uptown Park will introduce another first in the market.

This luxury project introduces the Patio Suites and Sky Villas, both elevating the caliber of Cebu’s luxury living. Perched on the 24th and 25th floors, the Sky Villas are the crown jewels of the development, with only three exclusive units available. Each villa features an expansive sky garden, a pool, top-notch interiors, and a breathtaking 360-degree view of Cebu City, offering the warmth of a house in the sky.

Meanwhile, the Patio Suites, overlooking the property’s vast amenities, provide a seamless blend of functionality and nature. Featuring a studio and one-bedroom space, these are the only units with balconies, giving residents a private outdoor retreat.

A Vision for the Future

With an unwavering belief in the strength of homegrown talent and vision, the BE Group of Companies is proving that a local conglomerate or company can deliver projects that meet, and even surpass, global standards.

For more information about this premium development, check the official Facebook page of the BE Residences.