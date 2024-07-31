Boholano Nat’l Prisaa Games medalists receive cash incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Maritime Institute (PMI) doesn’t just excel in boxing but also in multisports, with its athletes raking in medals that contributed to Central Visayas’ dominance in the recently concluded Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024 in Legazpi, Albay.

In total, PMI’s athletes bagged seven gold medals, seven silvers, and four bronzes, contributing to an impressive haul of 119 gold medals, 73 silver, and 65 bronze, securing a commanding first-place finish in the final medal standings.

The National PRISAA Games 2024 ended on July 26, on the eve of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ much-anticipated “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” boxing event in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

To reward their excellent performance, PMI Colleges Bohol rewarded these athletes with cash incentives.

The gold medalists, led by Dan Michael Macaranas, who finished with two golds and two bronzes in weightlifting, received P15,000 each. The other gold medalists were Jay Fernandez (billiards), Freshler Utrera (boxing), Rhea Marie Magparo (weightlifting), Julia Xeanne Ouano (weightlifting), and Daisy Mae Zerna (weightlifting).

Meanwhile, the silver medalists, including Dan Christian Bagol (table tennis), Samgon Alegada (weightlifting), Shem Zyll Balbona (weightlifting), Jeremay Moral (weightlifting), Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (weightlifting), Justine Luke Loreta (weightlifting), and John Raphael Macato (weightlifting), received P10,000 each.

Lastly, PMI’s bronze medalist in baseball, along with boxing’s Jecker Autida, received P5,000 each. Additionally, they were also given other school-related perks for their achievements.

No less than PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions promoter and manager Floriezyl E. Podot, who is also the OIC administrator of PMI Taloto, along with sports coordinator Edsel Burlas, handed the cash incentives to the medalists.

