Mandaue City implements increased penalties for traffic violations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has started implementing increased penalties for traffic violations.

TEAM Assistant Department Head Hyll Retuya stated that the increase was implemented on Tuesday, July 30.

The increase was implemented through City Ordinance No.14-2016-1120 or “An ordinance imposing and increasing the fines for traffic violations in the City of Mandaue” authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation. It was passed by the council in May this year.

The increase was enacted through City Ordinance No.14-2016-1120, “An ordinance imposing and increasing the fines for traffic violations in the City of Mandaue,” authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation. It was passed by the council in May of this year.

The penalties now range from P1,000 to P5,000, up from the previous P500 to P1,000.

The heaviest penalty is for speeding away, which ranges from P1,000 to P5,000. Speeding away after being flagged down by a traffic enforcer is considered very disrespectful.

Retuya said that previous violations committed are also subject to the increase as stated in the repealing clause of the ordinance.

The TEAM’s assistant department head said that the primary intention of increasing the penalty is to instill discipline in drivers and encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Retuya mentioned that about 150 to 200 drivers are issued citation tickets every day due to various traffic violations.

“Known naman unta ang Mandaue nga strikto bahin sa pagpatuman sa mga balaudnon sa trapiko pero namatikdan gihapon namo sa TEAM nga increasing gihapon traffic violators,” said Retuya.

Despite the implementation, Retuya said they also welcome drivers who wish to question or challenge the violations imposed.

“Everybody can challenge. I welcome anything nga mocomplain. Wala man sad ta nag-impose dinhi og walay legal basis. I welcome basta about legality, validity sa atoang ordinances. Pero sa nature na sad sa pag-approach lahi na sad na siya,” said Retuya.

Retuya added that all money collected from the penalties will go to the TEAM’s Trust Fund. This will be used to procure items that will improve their services, such as their ‘monster’ towing truck.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue councilor wants increased fines for traffic violators

TEAM files complaint vs 25 traffic violators

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP