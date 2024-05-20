Lumapas wants increased fines for traffic violators in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Hefty fines will soon be imposed on traffic violators in Mandaue City.

The Mandaue City Council approved on first reading on Monday, May 20, a proposal by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas to increase fines to as much as P5, 000.

Lumpas, chairperson of the Committee on Transportation of the City Council, said that an increase in fines will help instill discipline and encourage drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“Tungod sa kagamay sa penalty usahay abusaran sa drivers ba. Actually, dili ta [after sa] pilay makolekta sa penalty. Ang atoa lang nga madisiplina gyud ang mga drivers,” he said.

If the amendatory ordinance that Lumapas authored is passed on third and final reading, fines for traffic violations will already range from P500 to P5, 000 from only P500 to P1, 000 that is provided for in City Ordinance No.14-2016-1120 or “An ordinance imposing and increasing the fines for traffic violations in the City of Mandaue.”

Traffic violations

Lumapas said that the Mandaue City government is currently very serious in its efforts to address traffic-related concerns, one of which is the violations committed by drivers.

“Mao bitaw na hinay-hinay [atong gi hapsay]. Sa una pakit-on atoang traffic enforcer nga gision sa ilang atubangan ang citation ticket, mao nang atoa pod sila girequire pagkuha og TEAM Clearance. Karon ang changes [ari] sa penalty,” he said.

Below is a list of traffic violations and the corresponding fines proposed under Lumapas’ draft ordinance:

1. PUJ drivers who operate without a LTFRB Franchise/ Special Permit or with an expired Franchise/Special

Permit will – P3,000 and impounding of the unit

2. Driving with a delinquent, invalid, suspended, revoked or improper driver’s license – P2,000 and impounding of the

vehicle

3. Driving while under the influence of liquor or prohibited drugs – P 2,000 and impounding of the vehicle

4. Insolent, discourteous, arrogant drivers – P2,000

5. Overloading – P2,000

6. Driving left / Counterflow – P2,000

7. Parking on the sidewalk – P1,000

8. Loading/unloading of passenger outside the designated area – P1,000

9. Reckless driving – P2,000

10. Speeding away – P5,000

Hyll Retuya, the assistant department head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that most of the violations committed by the drivers are counterflowing, disregard of traffic signs, and speeding away.

Speeding away

The biggest fine under Lumapas’ draft ordinance will be imposed on those arrested for speeding away. From P1, 000, the fine for the offense will already be increased to P5, 000.

Retuya said that speeding away after having been flagged down by a traffic enforcer is very disrespectful.

Moreover, he added that some of the drivers that they apprehended are habitual offenders and an increase in fines for traffic violations will help encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Just recently, TEAM also filed criminal cases at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office against 25 traffic violators for the disregard of the citation tickets that were issued to them.

The erring drivers will be issued summons by the city fiscal and will be directed to visit the TEAM office and pay the fines for their violations. Those who will fail to heed the summon will be issued a bench warrant from the court.

