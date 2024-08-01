Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez reminisces bittersweet Olympic journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the most resilient and inspiring stories from the Olympics belongs to Cebuana marathoner Mary Joy Tabal.

Her journey to the 2016 Rio Olympics was riddled with obstacles, controversies, and triumphs that captured national headlines.

For Tabal, the path to representing the Philippines was anything but smooth.

She believes today’s national team athletes are more fortunate compared to her time.

In 2016, Tabal faced a strained relationship with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which initially ousted her from the national team. However, public outcry and pressure from both private and government sectors forced PATAFA to reinstate her under strict conditions.

Despite these challenges, Tabal joined 11 other Filipino athletes, including Tokyo 2021 Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, to represent the Philippines in Rio.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tabal fondly reminisced about her Olympic experience, especially now that the grandest sports event is in full swing in Paris.

“The game itself, just being there, that’s the biggest sporting event in the world. Only the best of the best are there. Representing your country is the best experience you can have,” said Tabal.

“You never forget it; it stays with you for life. Finishing your event certifies you as an Olympian. If you’re there, you must represent your country and your sport.”

Overcoming Adversities

Reflecting on her tumultuous journey, Tabal expressed regret over the lack of support from sports officials who even banned her from the national team for requesting to train in Cebu instead of Manila.

Despite minimal support, Tabal persevered with the backing of a Cebu-based private entity that funded her training and participation in the Ottawa Marathon, an Olympic qualifying race.

Tabal made history by becoming the first Filipina marathoner to qualify for the Olympics.

“Looking back, I qualified with minimal government support. We had few resources, and I felt like a last resort. Few expected me to qualify,” she recalled.

“I could have performed better with more government support. Most of my backing came from the private sector, and my opportunities to compete were limited.”

She revealed that pursuing the Olympics was not part of her plan anymore due to the lack of support and the controversy.

However, a small voice in her mind pushed her to try and qualify in the Ottawa Marathon. To this day, the government has yet to refund the P300,000 ticket expenses for her trip to Brazil.

Fortunate Athletes

Tabal couldn’t help but feel envy toward today’s Philippine team athletes, who receive more support than she did. She noted that athletes today enjoy better funding, training, and government support.

“Today’s Olympians are so fortunate with the immense support they receive. If I had received the same support, my performance could have been better. Now, I see how well-supported they are, and it makes me wish I had another chance,” added Tabal, who is now married to a Philippine Navy officer and has a baby girl.

Currently, Tabal serves as the chief of the Mandaue City Sports Commission and is set to launch a comprehensive grassroots training program for sports in the city.

“Today’s Olympians have many sponsors. During my time, only a private company supported running. Despite everything, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to achieve my goal of becoming an Olympian. I just lacked preparation and support,” she concluded.

