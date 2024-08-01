Daily Gospel, August 1

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 1, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Seventeenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13, 47-53.

Jesus said to the disciples: “The Kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea, which collects fish of every kind.

When it is full they haul it ashore and sit down to put what is good into buckets. What is bad they throw away.

Thus it will be at the end of the age. The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.

Do you understand all these things? They answered, “Yes.”

And he replied, “Then every scribe who has been instructed in the kingdom of heaven is like the head of a household who brings from his storeroom both the new and the old.”

When Jesus finished these parables, he went away from there.

