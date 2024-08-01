Church urged to be inclusive

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The church must be inclusive and not exclusive in welcoming the faithful, especially those who want to venerate and offer their prayers.

This was stated by Rev. Fr. Japeth Geonzon, vice-chairman of the Committee on Worship of the Archdiocese of Cebu, following an incident involving a transwoman who experienced difficulty entering the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño last week.

In a video post by teacher Athena that went viral online, security guards and Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel barred her from entering the basilica because she was only wearing shorts.

She was also asked to present valid identification (ID). However, when she presented her passport, the security guards on duty refused to honor it.

The tension escalated when her gender was questioned by the security guards and the police. Eventually, teacher Athena was allowed to enter the basilica as the tension rose.

Geonzon said that he didn’t notice anything wrong with the attire of the person involved.

“Kung atong lantawon ug i-evaluate ang iyang gisul-ob, I think dili gyud siya improper,” Geonzon said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

“Naglibog ko kung asa bahina nasayop. Gani ang statement sa quote and quote sa maong biktima no, ingon siya nga at the moment when she or he was asked kung asa iyang ID, nya wala man siya’y ID, so he presented his passport,” he added.

Geonzon believed that the purpose of the security guard in asking for Athena’s ID was to take custody of it to ensure that the shawl they lent to her would be returned.

Geonzon also believed that there was nothing wrong with the policies that every church has imposed, especially regarding the dress code.

However, those tasked with implementing these policies might have misinterpreted them.

“Ang pangutana unsaon pag-interpret sa mga gitahasan niini. Mao nang usahay, ang simbahan madaot, dili tungod sa mga pamalaod kundili unsaon nato pag-interpret, pag-execute niini, pagpa-implementar niini ngadto sa katawhan,” he said.

He also urged the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to issue a statement about the incident.

He added that policies are implemented to ensure the orderliness and safety of the faithful visiting the church, but there are circumstances they need to consider.

He said that Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has kept reminding them about these policies, especially in the implementation of the dress code.

“Wala magkulang (si Arsobispo Jose Palma) niining centralization on the implementation of the guidelines. Gani sa pipila ka mga simbahan makit-an paman na nato ang mga signages nga gibutang or mga reminders the proper dress code sa pagsud nato sa simbahan, sa pagtambong nato sa mga kasaulogan,” he explained.

Despite this, he said that they also need to give more weight to charity and compassion in implementing these policies.

RELATED STORIES

Being a Transwoman: Transitioning is ‘bravery’

Backpacks, large bags are prohibited inside Basilica — CCPO

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP