Riding bicycle to work: Some pros and cons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commuting to work may be a hassle with traffic being a daily occurence on most of Metro Cebu’s streets.

This is felt especially today with the opening of classes in schools, adding to the volume of vehicles and commuters on the roads.

Instead of being stressed and concerned if you can get to work on time when vehicle you are riding on gets caught in traffic, one can either ride on those motorcycle-for-hires, which can get you faster to work but you have to spend more with a higher fare.

Another solution to this is to get up very early and leave home when the roads are still clear of vehicles.

READ MORE:

The pros and cons of biking

Biking in Cebu? Here are some places you might want to try

FACES OF CEBU: Joseph Rex Gonzales, 57, physically challenged cyclist/newspaper courier

Still here’s a good alternative solution to this. How about dusting off your bikes parked in your homes and pedal your way to work.

It’s a good way to exercise as you go to work and save money at the same time especially since you don’t have to spend on your fare.

Of course, exercise can help lower your cholesterol levels, and help improve your mental health by alleviating stress and boosting your mood.

Today, August 1, which is called the “Cycle to Work Day,” here are two Cebuanos who share their experience and views on riding a bike to work.

Jabez Cabahug

Jabez Cabahug, 21, a freelance photographer and IT firm employee.

Cabahug, who lives in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City, rides his bike to his office at IT Park.

He said that he could cut his travel time to work by half if he would ride a bike.

He said that when he would commute to work it would take 30 or more minutes depending on the traffic on the roads of the city.

Cabahug also cited other advantages of cycling to work.

“I was losing weight while having fun doing it and at the same time saving money,” he said.

He just has one advice for those who opt to ride their bicycles to work: “Just ride safe because it’s dangerous out there.”

He was referring to one riding a bicycle sharing the roads with motorists.

READ MORE:

Love at first ride: How Miss Sikad Sugbo fell in love with cycling

DOTr expands bike lane system in Metro Cebu

Aside from the advantages, he also cites the challenges of biking to work, which is primarily when he started biking to work which is waking up really early.

“It was tough waking up early but it helped me manage my time even more,” he said.

Riding bicycle to work: Ryan Oledan

Ryan Oledan, 21, a laborer, who lives in Liloan town in northern Cebu, on the other hand, rides his bicycle to his work site, most days of the week.

“It’s a good choice to cycle to work,” Oledan said, who would wake up early from his home to take that 40 minute ride on his bicycle to work, shares the same views with Cabahug.

This cuts his travel time when commuting to work at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, which he says is about more than an hour ride from his hometown.

He also cites three other main advantages of riding a bike to work.

“The first is to sustain my weight loss which is the number one that I will never forget since the day I started cycling. The second is increasing your energy you will feel a boost in energy after just a few rides as cycling gets your blood flowing. The last one is stress relief over the long term,” he said.

“Cycling can become a regular outlet for stress relief and it’s helping me to cultivate mindfulness and syempre sense of adventure,” Oledan said.

“Cycling opens up the opportunity for exploration and adventure, leading to new experiences and memories,” he further said.

So what do you think Ka-Siloys? Ready to grab that bike and enjoying pedaling your way to work?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP