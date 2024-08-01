Fallen Cebu policeman killed by minor honored with heroism medal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) honored the Cebu policeman who was killed by a minor gang member in Mandaue City, Cebu last Sunday, July 27.

For his bravery and dedication as a law enforcer, the late Police Staff Sergeant Orvin Seth Lim Felicio was given the PNP Heroism Medal (Medalaya ng Kadakilaan).

Felicio lost his life when he intervened during an altercation related to a curfew violation in Oakridge, Brgy. Banilad, Mandaue City.

The officer was shot multiple times by an armed minor, believed to be a gang member, with an unlicensed firearm.

After the minor suspect surrendered to one of his teachers, he was turned over to police, along with the firearm he used.

On Wednesday, July 31, PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, and Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin made a personal visit to Felicio’s wake.

Upon their arrival at the Sacred Heart Chapel along V. Jakosalem Street, in Cogon, Ramos, Cebu City, the two officials paid their final respects to the fallen officer and conveyed their condolences to his bereaved family.

In recognition of the courage he displayed at the expense of his own life, Felicio was given the PNP Heroism Medal (Medalya ng Kadakilaan), which was received by his family.

Aside from the medal, Marbil also handed over personal assistance to the family as a way of ensuring that the family would be given the proper attention by the PNP.

Additional financial aid was also given by other agencies such as the PRO-7, Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc. (PSMBFI), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), and the Opao Police Station.

Marbil, in a statement, said that Felicio’s bravery was a testament to the traits that define the PNP personnel.

He also emphasized that Felicio’s sacrifice as well as the many other fallen police officers, should serve as an inspiration to the law enforcers fulfilling their duties to the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of a dedicated officer, who, even in the most unexpected instance, performed his duty as a law enforcer. His dedication to his duty is deeply moving and we take inspiration from his supreme sacrifice. We shall carry on with our duties of preserving the peace, bearing in our hearts and minds PSS Felicio’s selflessness and sacrifice,” added Aberin.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace, PRO-7 spokesperson, the PNP chief has reminded the unit commanders to ensure that they can institute security measures for the well-being of the cops on duty at all times.

Whether they are on or off duty, he reminded them to always maintain the mindset of taking precautionary measures as danger comes with being a police officer.

Pelare also said that Mandaue police had filed the charges against the suspect and were still conducting operations against his other associates.

In fact, eight more alleged gang members were taken into custody on Tuesday, July 31.

He assured that their operations would not cease until all the violators of the law would be put behind bars.

