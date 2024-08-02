menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Faith Life!

Daily Gospel, August 2

By: August 02, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August  2, 2024, which is the Friday of the Seventeenth Week of Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, August 1

Daily Gospel, July 31

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13, 54-58.

Jesus came to his native place and taught the people in their synagogue. They were astonished and said, “Where did this man get such wisdom and mighty deeds?

Is he not the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas?

Are not his sisters all with us? Where did this man get all this?”

And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his native place and in his own house.”

And he did not work many mighty deeds there because of their lack of faith.

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.