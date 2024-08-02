Daily Gospel, August 2

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 2, 2024, which is the Friday of the Seventeenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13, 54-58.

Jesus came to his native place and taught the people in their synagogue. They were astonished and said, “Where did this man get such wisdom and mighty deeds?

Is he not the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas?

Are not his sisters all with us? Where did this man get all this?”

And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his native place and in his own house.”

And he did not work many mighty deeds there because of their lack of faith.

