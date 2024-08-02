Sex abuse plaint: 2 ka GMA execs nga giakusahan ni Sandro niapela sa publiko

Gihusgahan na ang duha ka independent contractors sa GMA nga sila si Jojo Nones ug si Richard Cruz bisan pa nga wa pa kuno mapamatud-i nga gihilabtan nila si Sandro Muhlack.

Bun-og kuno kaayo sila si Nones ug Cruz sa mga netizen human kuno ilang gihilabtan ug gipasipad-an kuno ang Sparkle nga artista ug kinamagwangan nga anak ni Niño Muhlach didto sa usa ka lawak sa usa ka hotel.

Gahapon, gisulti sa publiko sa GMA nga nifile na og pormal nga reklamo sa network si Sandro batok nila ni Nones ug Cruz apan wa nila gidetalye pa kung unsay nasuwat didto sa maong complaint.

Nisunod pod dayon og pagpagawas og official statement ang kampo sa duha ka headwriter sa GMA 7 nga gireklamo ni Sandro nga niabuso kuno niya ug kini pinaagi sa ilang abogado nga si Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque.

Matud pa ni Garduque nga, base sa report sa “24 Oras” gabii, nga nagguol kuno ug nasakitan sila si Nones ug Cruz tungod sa grabe nga pagsaway ug pagbira nga nadawat nila sa social media.

Wa pa gani kuno napamatud-i nga duna silay gibuhat kuno nga sala kay gihusgaan na kuno sila sa mga tawo nga mao ra na kuno sila og kriminal.

“Though these allegations do not mirror the true accounts of the event, we would like to reserve the right to respond in a proper forum when we receive a copy of the formal complaint.

“For the meantime, we urge the public to respect the investigation being conducted on this case and we advise people who have no personal knowledge of the incident to refrain from posting baseless defamatory allegations and therefore unfairly subjecting both parties to publicity trial,” matud pa sa abogado nila ni Nones ug Cruz.

Samtang, matud pa sa amahan ni Sandro nga si Niño, kay nagandam na sila sa pagpasaka og kaso batok sa mga tawo nga niabuso sa iyang anak.

Matud pa sa aktor ug kanhi child wonder nga mogawas lang siya ug mosulti sa saktong panahon.

Balita na kuno nga dunay plano pod daw motabi na si Sandro sa nahitabo kung duna nay resulta ang imbestigasyon sa GMA.

Gisugdan na kuno sa GMA ang maong imbestigasyon kabahin sa insidente usa pa kuno mosubmit og formal complain ang kinamagwangan nga anak ni Niño tungod sa “seriousness of the alleged incident.”

Girespeto pod kuno sa GMA ang hangyo ni Sandro nga ayaw lang isulti sa publiko ang mga detalye kabahin sa iyang reklamo ug sa gihimo nga imbestigasyon hangtod wa pay final nga resulta.

Mao ni ang tibuok nga official statement sa GMA Network.

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion.

“The Network assures the public and all stakeholders of its commitment to conducting this investigation with the highest standards of fairness and impartiality.”

Girepost pod ni Sandro ang statement sa GMA sa iyang Instagram Story nga niani og daghan nga mensahe sa pagsimpatiya gikan sa mga netizen.

Naguna dinhi, nibahad si Niño Muhlach batok sa mga tawo nga wa niya ginganli apan gituohan niya nga daghan og nahibaw-an sa nahitabo ni Sandro. Matud pa niya, “INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!”