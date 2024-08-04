NDRRMC: 46 dead, over 6 million displaced due to Carina, habagat, Butchoy

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon, and tropical depression Butchoy is now at 46.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has confirmed 14 deaths, with 32 more still being verified.

In its report on Saturday evening, the council also said 14 were reported injured, and five are still missing.

Meanwhile, the number of affected individuals due to the three weather conditions rose to over 6.1 million, representing over 1.6 million families.

Of the affected people, more than a million were displaced.

More than 36,000 persons stayed inside 4,811 evacuation centers nationwide while over a million people took shelter elsewhere.

On the other hand, the damage sustained by the crop sector is estimated at over P1.3 billion, affecting more than 47,000 farmers and fisherfolks.

NDRRMC said the government had given over P488 million worth of assistance.

