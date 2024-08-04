SHS-AdC Magis Eagles log back-to-back wins in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles continued their impressive run in the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament 2024 with two victories in a single day, securing their place in the semifinals.

The Magis Eagles first edged out the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 68-67, on Saturday, August 3, at the Magis Arena in Mandaue City.

Saturday’s game was a nail-biter, featuring 10 lead changes and five ties before SHS-AdC emerged victorious. Jelomar Rota led the Magis Eagles with 24 points, five rebounds, and an assist. Kent Basa contributed 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Alden Cainglet added another 10 points.

UV’s Cian Abellana was the game’s top scorer for his team with 16 points. John Dela Torre and Rhoderick Cambarijan chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively, but their efforts fell short in the closely contested match.

In their second game of the day, SHS-AdC dominated the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 67-51. Lars Fjellvang was a standout performer, delivering a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Men Cardinas supported with 13 points.

UC’s Jake Yong scored 11 points in the loss.

Despite UC’s setback against SHS-AdC, the team rebounded with a decisive 98-38 victory over SHS-AdC Lux Ories. Kieth Buot led UC with 14 points, while Carlo Sagarino and Azriel Mata added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

In other hardcourt action, National Yi-Lan 1 from Taiwan defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 69-58.

Tian Zhi-En led Yi-Lan 1 with 15 points, supported by Ye Heing and Hiuang Hsieh-Tsungtai, who both scored 13 points. Despite Fritz John Gonzales’s game-high 17 points for USPF, the team could not secure the win.

USPF later bounced back with a 65-49 win over Yi-Lan’s Team 2, thanks to Sean Arradaza and Ralph Seares, who each scored 11 points.

In another matchup, UV closed the day with a commanding 98-40 victory over SHS-AdC Lux Ories, with Dela Torre and Cambarijan each scoring 15 points, and John Carl Baring adding 14, a perfect bounce back win after narrowly losing to the Magis Eagles.

St. John Institute of Bacolod also secured a win, defeating National Yi-Lan 2, 56-42.

As of this writing, the semifinals of the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament 2024 was underway.

