UC, USPF off to a flying start in 5th San Remigio Invitational hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers made a strong impression in the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup on Thursday, August 1, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In their opening games, both teams delivered dominant performances.

The Baby Webmasters, fresh off their victory in the Compostela Mayor’s Cup and a solid showing as second runners-up in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) National Finals, cruised past the National Yi-Lan School with a decisive 70-44 win.

UC’s Burj Lapu-Os led the charge with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. His teammates Allen Doverte, Carl Salgarino, and Jehu Romanos each added eight points, contributing to the team’s impressive 28-point lead by the end of the game.

National Yi-Lan’s Yu Po-Yu scored nine points with four rebounds and three steals but was unable to stop UC’s onslaught.

Similarly, the Baby Panthers put on a dominant outing against the host team, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), with a commanding 70-44 victory.

USPF’s Fritz Gonzales shone with a game-high 17 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Kirk Day-Day chipped in 12 points, while Marcos Lozano added 10. SHS-AdC’s Allan Lua managed seven points in a tough game where USPF’s lead peaked at 43 points.

In other action, National Yi-Lan’s second team triumphed over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 70-42.

Yi-Lan’s Ye Heng led his squad with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal, supported by Hua Chen and Yu Chen-Jui, who added 11 and nine points, respectively.

Rhoderick Cambarijan and Kenneth Cole’s combined 20 points were not enough to secure a win for UV.

Lastly, SHS-AdC’s second team defeated St. John Institute-Hua Ming from Bacolod City, 71-38.

Corian Cabantog was the standout player with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, while Jelomar Rota contributed 15 points. St. John’s Ryton Celis and Jose Miguel Sy each scored 12 points in a losing effort.

