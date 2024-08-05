Senate Medal of Excellence: Yulo may get medal for Olympic wins

MANILA, Philippines — The prestigious “Senate Medal of Excellence” may be given to Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo for his historic golden victories at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

This is because a resolution seeking to bestow upon Yulo the medal of excellence from the upper chamber to honor his accomplishments was filed by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on Monday. Aside from that, he also filed another resolution hailing Yulo.

The Senate Medal of Excellence recognizes, honors, and commends outstanding Filipinos for their exemplary service, exceptional achievements, and invaluable contributions to nation-building. This is according to Tolentino in his Senate Resolution No. 1106.

Senate Resolution No. 1102 — the other resolution — acknowledged Yulo’s victory as a “historic first” for Philippine Gymnastics.

“[The] Senate Medal of Excellence can be conferred upon Filipinos like Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo for his exceptional achievement [of] winning two Olympic gold medals,” Senate Resolution No. 1106 states.

Tolentino, however, pointed out that even before Yulo’s momentous Olympic wins, the Filipino gymnast already made history by being the first Filipino and male Southeast Asian gymnast to get a medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2018 and the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win a gold medal in the same criteria in 2019 also at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

“Yulo’s skills, consistency, and determination are exceptional qualities that would serve as an inspiration and good example not only to our youth but for every Filipino to continue striving for growth and development to become the best in their chosen field,” Senate Resolution No. 1102 stresses.

Yulo earned his two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics’ Men’s Floor Exercise Finals with a score of 15.00; and in the Men’s Vault Finals with a score of 15.116.

In separate statements, several senators likewise expressed their support for Yulo.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said this historic win “brings a special moment of pride for our country and proves that the Olympic gold is no longer elusive for Filipino athletes.”

But according to Gatchalian, this should not stop here, leaving a huge task for Filipinos as a nation.

“Our task as a nation is to ensure that future generations of athletes have all the support they need to succeed the world stage. This is why we created the National Academy of Sports where promising young athletes will be honed to achieve their full potential,” he said.

Sen. Nancy Binay, meanwhile, considered Yulo as an example that “we can strive to achieve balance in our lives despite the pursuit of glory.”

“[H]indi kailangan isakripisyo ang pamilya at kaligayahan, na sa katotohanan ay makatutulong ang mga ito upang bigyan tayo ng kapanatagan, lakas, at tibay ng loob para harapin ang pinakamatinding hamon na hinaharap natin,” she said.

(There is no need to sacrifice family and happiness, which in fact can help give us comfort, strength, and courage to face the greatest challenges we face.)

“We all await your victorious return, and we will be sure to welcome you with all the warmth and pride that we can muster,” she added.

For Sen. Lito Lapid, Yulo is a golden boy. He likewise deemed the Filipino gymnast as an “inspiration for our nation thirsty for heroism.”

“Taas noo nating ipagmalaki sa buong mundo ang talento ng mga Pilipino,” he said.

