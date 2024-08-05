Tougher penalties proposed vs ‘Peeping Tom’

MANILA, Philippines — A party list lawmaker is proposing tougher penalties against photo and video voyeurs, or peeping toms, raising the maximum jail term to 12 years and fine to P1 million.

In House Bill No 10589, 1-Pacman Rep. Michael Romero defined photo or video voyeurism as taking a picture or video of a person or persons performing sexual acts or capturing the image of their breasts or genitals without their consent.

He pointed out that it could also be the act of selling, copying, broadcasting, or sharing such images without the written consent of the person or persons involved.

The bill seeks to amend Republic Act No. 9995, or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.

ALSO READ:

Peeping Tom? Foreigner nabbed for taking videos of female boardmate

‘Peeping Tom’ on Japan flight avoids charges – reports

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP