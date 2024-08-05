Alqueza secures back-to-back bowling titles in impressive week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edgar Alqueza showcased his bowling prowess once again, claiming consecutive titles in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) circuit.

This time, he partnered with Arthur Tapaya to dominate the doubles shootout tournament held on Sunday, August 4, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The duo amassed a commanding total pinfall of 1,665 across four games, outclassing their closest rivals by a substantial margin.

Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald secured the second spot with 1,544 pinfalls, while MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay took third place with 1,537 pinfalls.

Alqueza and Tapaya set the tone early with a strong performance, scoring 464 pinfalls in both the first and third games. Their consistent play, including a solid 406-pinfall effort in the fourth game, propelled them to the top of the leaderboard.

In contrast, Schulze and Luckenwald found their best form in the third round, registering a game-high of 414 pinfalls. Villa and Calipay posted their highest score of 428 pinfalls in the opening round.

Other notable performances in the doubles shootout tournament included Vivian Padawan and John Galindo with 1,529 pinfalls, followed by Aui Padawan and Jomar Jumapao with 1,509 pinfalls.

The list of top finishers continued with Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,480), Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde (1,479), and Tessie Dante and Dodong Dante (1,460).

Looking ahead, Alqueza is set to compete in the 15th DATBA Kadayawan-NBT Open this week alongside Heber Alqueza and Manny Bueno.

