Gabunilas falls to Simsri via 5th round TKO in OPBF title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defeat continues to hound the ARQ Boxing Stable after its banner boxer, John Paul Gabunilas, suffered another devastating loss in the hands of Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri on Sunday, August 4, at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The bout saw Gabunilas vying to dethrone Simsri, the reigning Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight champion.

Simsri capitalized on Gabunilas’ defensive lapses, landing a thunderous right straight that staggered Gabunilas in the round. With Gabunilas struggling to recover, Simsri seized the opportunity, unleashing a barrage of combinations that prompted the referee to halt the fight.

The defeat marked Gabunilas’ fourth loss against 10 wins and seven knockouts.

It also extended his streak of losses to three consecutive bouts since August last year.

His previous attempt in Japan last December 26 also ended with a TKO loss to Kanamu Sakama during the undercard of the Naoya Inoue-Marlon Tapales unification bout.

Earlier, Gabunilas suffered a first-round TKO defeat against Miel Fajardo in another bid for the OPBF title currently held by Simsri.

In contrast, Simsri improved his record to 35 wins, including 32 knockouts, with just one defeat. He now enjoys an impressive 11-fight winning streak.

The ARQ Boxing Stable, known for its struggles in Japan, faced disappointment as their prospects Rodex Piala, Yerroge Gura, and Bryan James Wild suffered defeats in their respective bouts in the Land of the Rising Sun.

