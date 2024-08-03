Gabunilas, Thai opponent set for OPBF title clash in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer John Paul “The Destroyer” Gabunilas and reigning Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight champion Thanongsak Simsri are officially set to face off in Osaka, Japan.

Both fighters passed the mandatory weigh-in ahead of their title bout on Saturday, August 3.

Gabunilas, representing the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable, weighed in at 106.48 pounds, while Simsri tipped the scales at 107.14 pounds.

This fight marks Gabunilas’ first return to the ring since December 2023. He is making a comeback after a defeat by the late Kanamu Sakama via fifth-round technical knockout during the Naoya Inoue-Marlon Tapales world title unification event at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, said that Gabunilas is determined to rebound from two consecutive knockout losses.

“John Paul Gabunilas is eager to make a strong comeback after losses to Miel Fajardo and the late Kanamu Sakama. He is focused on redeeming himself and delivering a great performance,” Potot said.

Highly tactical fighter

Gabunilas will face a tough test in Simsri, who won the OPBF title from Fajardo earlier this year via unanimous decision.

“Simsri is a highly tactical fighter who effectively neutralized Fajardo’s power. John Paul has been training hard for this fight and is fully aware of the technical skills of the Thai champion,” Potot added.

With a record of 10 wins with seven knockouts and three losses, Gabunilas will be stepping into a tough match against Simsri, who boasts a formidable record of 34 wins, 31 KOs, with only one defeat.

In addition to the personal stakes, Gabunilas is also under pressure to end ARQ Boxing Stable’s losing streak this year.

ARQ’s fighters, including Rodex Piala, Yerroge Gura, and Bryan James Wild, have all faced defeats in Japan this year.

The stable also suffered a controversial first-round knockout loss by Ramil Macado Jr. in Mandaue City last May.

A victory over Simsri would not only boost Gabunilas’ career but also restore ARQ Boxing Stable’s morale and put them back on the winning track.

