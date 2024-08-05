Sexual desire identified as motive behind saleslady’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police revealed that sexual desire was the motive behind the death of a 27-year-old mall saleslady inside her rented house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, last Friday, August 2.

Charina Baoy Relativo’s neighbor and close acquaintance, Darren Somosot Cui, is allegedly responsible for her death and was named as the primary suspect during a press conference at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Monday, August 5.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, CCPO acting city director.

Cui, 25, is an acquaintance and neighbor of the victim and her live-in partner, Johnhjie Gaviola, at their rented house in Sitio Laguna.

Cui frequently played basketball with Gaviola and his brother, who also lived with the couple.

Cui was tagged earlier as a person of interest in the crime after he fled his house with his one-year-old baby when he was invited by the police to share information on the incident.

He was arrested on Saturday, August 3, for possession of loose firearms at the house of his live-in partner’s father in Barangay Sambag 1.

According to Cañete, the suspect admitted to the crime and narrated to the police what happened on the day of the incident.

Cañete told the media that the suspect, who was drunk at the time, went to wake up Relativo at her house early on Friday morning.

This was not unusual for Cui, as the woman’s partner had allegedly asked for favors before to wake the woman up for her duty.

Relativo and her partner both worked in sales at a mall in the city. However, Gaviola’s shift was early in the morning while Relativo started work at noon.

When Cui arrived at the house at past 7 a.m., he allegedly saw the naked Relativo who had just gotten out of the shower.

According to Cañete, the suspect claimed that he was tempted to engage in sexual acts with the woman and entered the house.

Cui then grabbed the woman who was still inside the bathroom while the door was open.

Cañete, however, could not verify if the two had any other relationship aside from being neighbors.

Cui also has a live-in partner, who works as a call center agent, and a daughter.

Despite Relativo’s refusal, Cui insisted and wanted to hold her.

Cañete said that Cui was alarmed when the woman’s voice began to get louder and grappled with her in an attempt to shut her up.

Because the woman was wet, the two fell down on the floor, and Cui strangled Relativo’s neck with his arm.

Relativo’s attempts to fight back were futile, and she eventually lost her breath.

Cui panicked, grabbed a butane stove, and set the woman on fire to conceal what he had done, according to Cañete. Relativo’s hair and a portion of her head were burned when she was found.

Cui left the house while Relativo’s dead body began to swell hours later.

At around 10 a.m., he was contacted by Gaviola to check on Relativo as she was not replying to his messages.

Cui went with another friend, Anthony Abalaya, to the house at around 12:30 p.m. and discovered the lifeless Relativo with her hair burned.

According to Cañete, the killing was motivated by the suspect’s sexual urges.

He also stated that Relativo’s death was the result of the suspect’s attempt to silence her, which developed from his urge to be physical with her.

However, police are yet to determine if the victim was raped, as there is no evidence that suggests so.

Cañete disclosed that they will be filing a charge of murder against the arrested suspect.

The charge may be amended if evidence is found that a rape took place, he added.

On Monday morning, Cui was charged for the possession of loose firearms after cops seized a .45 caliber pistol during his arrest.

Cañete further disclosed that the suspect acted alone based on Cui’s own narration and testimonies of eyewitnesses.

He also said that they did not find any evidence showing that the victim’s live-in partner was somehow involved in her death.

Following this development in the investigation, police were instructed by Cebu City acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to see through the process until the case is closed.

Garcia, who was also present during the press conference, commended the acting city director for the swift action on the murder case.

In response, Cañete assured that he will continue to supervise the investigation to ensure that no lapses are made.

