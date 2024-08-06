Cebu content creator gives funny take on being the next Carlos Yulo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Carlos Yulo fever is on and it is burning right into our daily lives!

Gymnast Carlos Yulo, double Olympic gold-medalist, did not just bring pride and joy to the nation, but inspiration to athletes all over the country.

Him winning the second and third Olympic gold medal for the country has brought a windfall of awards and cash incentives from many companies.

This has gotten netizens an idea that if they too can compete like Yulo, they too can earn millions like him.

But, we all know Yulo did not just get there in one year, it was years of sacrifices and hard work.

To put more fun in this momentous event for our country, one of Cebu’s favorite content creator, Paolo Berdin, has shown how the Carlos Yulo fever got to him and his lola, Lolita.

The duo made a TikTok skit on how they’re training at home to become gymnasts after learning of how much Yulo has earned after winning gold medals.

In the video, Paolo is seen practicing in jest some gymnastic routines, while his grandmother, Lolita acts as his coach.

There was hanging, tumblings, backbends and the best part was when Paolo stood on a ledge trying to balance and bust some hip moves then jumped with his arms raised imitating how Yulo lands every after he finishes his routine.

Pao and Alol as they go on their TikTok account has been creating skits since the pandemic.

Their skits usually go around relatable family contents and sometimes, like this one, riding on what’s hot and trending and adding their own twist to it.

What a fun way to congratulate Yulo!

Guess we are going to keep a close eye on this duo now as they have already started their trainings for the coming 2028 Olympics.