Ghost Month: What is it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—What is Ghost Month? Is it about actual ghosts or spirits lingering in the living world, or does it have something to do with people who “ghosted” you? Ghosting! Lol.

Kidding aside, is this your first time to hear about Ghost Month? Or have you heard about it somewhere? Does it sound familiar, but you’re not quite sure what it’s about?

In the Chinese culture, the Chinese Ghost Month is also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Many have adopted the tradition, especially in East and Southeast Asian countries like Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, where most Chinese communities have settled.

When is the Ghost Month?

Taiwanese media reports that Ghost Month is observed during the 7th month of the Lunar Calendar, which falls on August 4 this year. The Hungry Ghost Festival, or its peak day, is on the 15th day of the month.

The period can vary each year based on the lunar calendar, with the exact date for the festival, often considered the ‘worst’ day—when spirits are believed to be most active— falling on August 18 this year.

For those confused about why August, the eighth month of the year, corresponds with the seventh lunar month, remember to refer to the Lunar Calendar, which started on February 10 this year.

What happens during the Ghost Month?

According to the Buddhists and Taoists, this month is when the ‘Gates of the Underworld’ and ‘Heaven’ are opened, allowing spirits to be active. These spirits are those who have not found peace and wander the earthly realm searching for food, pleasure, prayers, and offerings.

They said that hungry ghosts are restless souls who suffered from insatiable desires or unfulfilled needs in their previous lives. They roam the world seeking sustenance and entertainment, often causing mischief and bringing bad luck to the living.

It is a common belief that offering food, drinks, and prayers can appease these spirits and prevent them from causing harm or misfortune.

Those who live in traditional Chinese community light incense sticks or incense candles and offer food to the hungry ghosts.

Additionally, the presence of these spirits during this time serves as a reminder to respect and honor the deceased, ensuring that their souls are at peace.

