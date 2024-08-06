Moalboal: 2 brothers tagged as shooters in strafing attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are pursuing two brothers, who are suspects in the August 5 strafing incident in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal town in southwestern Cebu.

The brothers were identified as the assailants in the shooting attack where they fired at 12 private security guards gathered in front of their sleeping quarters in a private lot in the area.

READ MORE:

Cebu City shooting: Gunman misses target, hits bystander

Carcar shooting: Man shot by unidentified motor-riding suspect

Toledo City shooting: Two men attack ‘arrogant’ neighbor

According to Moalboal Police Station in a report, that the brothers arrived in a motorcycle at past 1 p.m., got off their motorcycle, pulled out guns and started shooting the security guards.

The security guards, however, noticed them and managed to take cover when the suspects started firing.

With the security guards already taking cover, the assailants continued firing and this time at the guards’ sleeping quarters. After a while the shooting stopped and the suspects got on their motorcycle and fled the area.

No one was wounded in the attack except for one guard, who was hit by a flying splinter from the wall which was hit by a bullet. The guard suffered a small cut in the waist.

READ MORE:

Pasay shooting: 2 men killed inside billiards hall

Cop dies in gunfight with Chinese men who allegedly abducted compatriots

According to police that the strafing attack was later reported to them, and they rushed to the area but the attackers had already fled.

They also started gathering evidence at the crime scene, identified the shooters and started a manhunt operation against them.

As of past 4 p.m. today, August 6, Moalboal police said that they continued to look for the 2 brothers to arrest them.

As for the motive of the attack, authorities were still trying to find out why the brothers strafed the security guards and their sleeping quarters.

Moalboal is a first class municipality of the province of Cebu which is estimated to be around 105 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP