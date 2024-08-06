Ramon Solis optimistic in John Febuar Ceniza’s medal chances

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Veteran weightlifting coach and former Olympian, Ramon Solis, is optimistic about John Febuar Ceniza’s chances of clinching a medal in the Paris Olympics.

Ceniza is set to compete on August 7, Wednesday, (August 8, Manila Time) in the men’s 61-kilogram division in the Paris Olympics. He is one of the two Cebuano lifters, along with two-time Olympian Elreen Ando, who will be competing this week.

As a national coach with the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), Solis believes that Ceniza has the best shot at bringing home a medal.

READ: Olympic weightlifting trainer sees medal finish for Ando, Ceniza

“Febuar is incredibly close to securing a medal,” said Solis.

“In his last major tournaments, he narrowly missed the podium by just one kilogram,” he added.

Ceniza consistently placed fourth in his weight division in both the Asian Games and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.

READ: Cebu City cash incentives: P200,000 each for 2 Cebuano Olympians

At the IWF World Cup, he finished fourth among 28 competitors, and at the Hangzhou Asian Games, he was a mere kilogram away from a bronze medal.

Olympic weightlifters

Solis’s confidence is based on the current rankings of Olympic weightlifters in Ceniza’s division.

“Febuar is the closest to a medal. If he can surpass his personal and national record by even just one kilogram, he could secure a bronze,” Solis remarked.

READ: Ceniza is 3rd Cebuano weightlifter in history to qualify for the Olympics

Solis noted the importance of strategic planning by Ceniza’s coaching team.

“It’s all about the strategy. Coaches need to closely monitor the competition and adjust the starting lifts accordingly. The key is in the execution, especially in the critical moments,” added Solis.

Shoulder injury

Despite his optimism, Solis remains cautious about Ceniza’s shoulder injury, hoping it won’t affect his performance.

READ: Ando, Ceniza to take centerstage in last week of Paris Olympics

With ample recovery time before heading to Metz, France, Ceniza has a strong chance to be in peak condition for the Olympics.

For Ando, competing in the women’s 59 kg division, Solis remains realistic about her chances.

Ando placed seventh in the IWF World Cup, making her medal prospects slimmer.

However, Solis remains hopeful, believing in the possibility of unexpected outcomes on the big stage.

“She has been training diligently. We base our expectations on her rankings, but miracles can happen, especially in such a competitive arena,” Solis added.

Solis concluded with a heartfelt message for both lifters.

“Perform to the best of your abilities and stay injury-free. Breaking personal and national records is already a significant achievement. We are rooting for your success.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP