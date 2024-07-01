Cesafi Esports League pre-season playoff set this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The playoffs cast is complete for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Valorant in the pre-season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) as the elimination round wrapped up last weekend.

In the Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the University of the Visayas (UV) marched to the first-round playoffs in the lower bracket after defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 2-1, last Saturday, June 29.

Regie Pontemayor led UV with his 18-kill performance paired with 15 assists and five deaths. UV will face the Cebu Eastern College in the lower bracket’s first-round playoffs on July 6.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) inflicted another defeat for USP-F on the same day, to punch a ticket in the upper bracket playoffs.

Klevince Marikit put up 28 kills with 14 assists, and seven deaths to lead USJ-R in clinching an upper bracket playoffs berth against the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U)

On Sunday, June 30, the University of San Carlos (USC) advanced in the upper bracket playoffs of the Valorant competition.

This after, they defeated USPF in their two-set duel, 13-7 and 13-10, with Matthew Benedict Golez topscoring USC with 45 kills, 23 assists, and 26 deaths.

USC will take on CIT-U in the first round of the upper bracket’s playoffs.

On the other hand, the University of Cebu (UC) main campus and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) will clash in the other upper-bracket playoff duel.

This after, both teams won their respective Valorant matches last Sunday. UC Main won over CIT-U twice, with Jhanel Arranchado tallying 36 kills and seven assists.

UCLM also defeated CEC with John Reymar Laresma leading them with 46 kills and five assists.