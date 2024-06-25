Cesafi Esports League: USJ-R, UCLM beat foes over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters pulled off huge victories over the weekend in the ongoing Cesafi Esports League (CEL) pre-season tournament.

USJ-R emerged as the top team in last Saturday’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang after defeating the favored UC Main Webmasters, while on Sunday, UCLM beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the first-person-shooter Valorant.

USJ-R swept their best-of-three MLBB series against UC Main. They won the first match, 14-4, behind Jericho “Kazuki” Chua who tallied four kills and nine assists. Chua went on to win the “Most Valuable Player” title.

In their second match, they beat UC Main anew, 20-4, with Zandale “Zee” Pagador leading them with eight wins and 10 assists.

In the other MLBB match, the University of San Carlos (USC) bested the Cebu Eastern College (CEC). They bagged the first match in lopsided fashion, 24-4, with match “MVP” Jeshua Luke “Luketzyy” Miano finishing with 12 kills, five assists, and one death.

In the second match, Zeke Swazey “Bai Luci” Himaya led USC with eight kills, 11 assists, and three deaths, in escaping with a 28-21 victory against CEC.

In Sunday’s action of the CEsafi Esports League, UCLM defeated USPF twice in Valorant. They scored 13-9 and 13-4 in their lopsided outing headed by Markly Bry “P4nch” Canton who scored 33 kills, 17 assists, and 23 deaths.

Meanwhile, USC ripped the University of the Visayas (UV), 13-1 and 13-5, with King Clarence “Kaiju Gouki” Toston tallying 42 kills, 6 assists, and 18 deaths.

Lastly, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) won over USJ-R, 13-10 and 13-7. Van Andre “FNYYY” Villarosa tallied the most kills with 47 including 12 assists and 30 deaths.

All MLBB and Valorant matches were played remotely by the competing teams.

The Cesafi Esports League is the youngest event to be added to the Cesafi calendar of sports.

