Fetus found inside Naia Terminal 1 restroom

MANILA, Philippines – A fetus was discovered in a female restroom in the East Departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) in Pasay City, local authorities said.

Initial reports said that a cleaning staff found a blood-stained tissue in a garbage can inside one of the cubicles while conducting garbage collection on Tuesday morning.

“Upon further cleaning, the staff member was alarmed to discover a human fetus covered by the napkin tissue,” a Facebook post from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group read.

The Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) Police Department and the Miaa Medical Team arrived at the scene and verified that the napkin contained a fetus that was one month old.

The authorities at Miaa – Airport Police Department (APD) transferred the remains to the Naia Police Station 1 for necessary procedures. The Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives were also present at the scene to conduct a forensic examination.

The Naia Police Station 1, the Miaa-APD, and Police Sub Station 8 are also collaborating on an investigation to identify and locate the mother behind the incident.

