Cebu City’s health chief accused of abusing health workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – City Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos exposed grave allegations of abuse of power and misconduct against Dr. Daisy Villa, the head of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) during the council’s regular session on August 7.

She accused Villa of exercising “tyrannical control, committing ethical violations, and fostering an environment of inefficiency and impropriety” in her privileged speech.

“This matter has reached the Civil Service Commission (CSC), which issued an immediate action directing the Human Resource Development Office on July 30 to address the complaint of alleged grave abuse of authority against Dr. Daisy Villa,” Delos Santos stated.

One of the most pressing issues brought to light involves the inhumane working conditions imposed on midwives.

In an office memorandum dated April 18, 2024, Villa issued a directive regarding the off-duty entitlement for midwives on 24-hour duty rotations.

According to the memorandum (Ref. No. DsV – 004 – 2024 – 644), midwives who do not deliver a baby during their shift are not entitled to off-duty time the following day. However, if one or more Normal Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (NSVD) cases are recorded in the health center logbook during their shift, the midwife will be entitled to off-duty time the following day.

This policy was directed at the 11 birthing centers including Tejero Health Center, Guadalupe Health Center, Inayawan Health Center, Mabolo Health Center, Lahug Health Center, Quiot Health Center, Pasil Health Center, Sudlon I Health Center, Talamban Health Center, Carreta Health Center, and San Nicolas Health Center (Proper).

According to Delos Santos, this policy directly contradicts the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers, which mandates an extra day off after 24 hours of service without any conditions.

“The issuance of Office Memo No. DSV0042024044 by Dr. Villa blatantly violated this rule. It is not only an abuse of authority but also a patently illegal order that is inhumane, malicious, and oppressive—an arrogant display of power,” Delos Santos asserted.

Moreover, the councilor disclosed scandalous events allegedly taking place within the health department. On July 5, during a supposed Nutrition Month celebration, activities suggestive of near-nudity were reportedly held within the department premises.

Delos Santos condemned the event as “unprofessional and inappropriate,” where she cited the need for respect and decorum in public health spaces.

Further allegations included shortages of medical supplies, lack of transparency in the distribution of allowances and benefits, and an oppressive atmosphere that demoralized health workers.

Reports of extended work hours, unpaid allowances since 2022, and unaddressed grievances painted a picture of neglect and mismanagement.

“Inquiries about the allowance are met with scorn instead of solutions. This has led to a morale crisis among our health workers,” Delos Santos lamented.

She also shared the account of a midwife who was forced to work between 56 to 64 hours a week without just cause.

Delos Santos noted that this was not the first time complaints about Villa had reached the council. She mentioned that previous resolutions, including one on April 3, 2024, requesting the mayor to review the management of the city’s health department, and another on May 29, urging the acting mayor to address Villa’s conduct, had been disregarded.

Despite multiple calls for action, she said, Villa’s leadership continues to be criticized as “tyrannical.”

Delos Santos did not mince words and questioned the apparent inaction of the city administration.

“Are there sacred cows in your administration, Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia?” she said.

In response to these issues, the council approved the resolution along with its resolving clauses.

It was resolved that the Cebu City mayor should direct the Cebu City Government resident Ombudsman to conduct a thorough investigation and review of administrative operations within the City Health Department, with a particular focus on allegations of tyranny, impropriety, inefficiency, and incompetence under Dr. Villa’s leadership.

The results of this investigation would be expected within 15 days of receipt.

She also recommended that the City Health Department provide the Cebu City Council with quarterly reports detailing operational activities, inventory of supplies, including medicines received from the Department of Health, and the status of health benefits.

Furthermore, she called for a comprehensive review of all employment policies and practices enforced by the CCHD, particularly those related to working hours and conditions for midwives and other health personnel, to ensure compliance with ethical standards and labor laws.

Delos Santos urged the city administration, through the HR Department, to develop a support and recovery plan for health workers affected by alleged improper administrative practices, which should include psychological support, rest periods, and necessary compensation adjustments.

Lastly, she proposed establishing and strengthening mechanisms for direct feedback from health workers and the community, ensuring that the voices of those impacted by the CCHD are heard and considered in policymaking.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CDN Digital on the same day, Villa expressed confusion over the timing of the Civil Service Commission’s letter, which she claimed to have received only recently.

“Bag-o lang gyud nato nadawat ang letter. Nahibong ko ngano naabot dayon sa council,” she said.

Villa noted that it was premature to comment further on the matter at that time.

“This is an administrative issue that requires proper administrative and corrective actions, para nako. it’s still too early to comment,” she added.

However, Villa assured that she would address the issues publicly in due course. /clorenciana

