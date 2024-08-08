Cebu City mountain barangay residents warned of landslides

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangay Sirao and other mountain barangays in Cebu City are encouraged to be vigilant and to be aware of the hazards brought about by continuous rains recently.

Residents of Barangay Sirao are also advised to take precautionary measures due to the landslides that happened in the barangay.

The call for caution and vigilance was made by Cebu City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II in a resolution that he submitted to the Cebu City Council.

Labella also advised the Barangay Sirao residents to adhere to the advice given by the authorities when evacuation would be deemed necessary for their safety and well-being.

“The rain and mud overflowed onto the roads, causing significant damage to a large portion of farmland in Barangay Sirao and rendering roads impassable, which necessitated immediate clearing operations by authorities,” Labella said.

“The Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, led by Nino Rey Ardiente, has been actively seeking ways to expedite the clearing of the roads, borrowing heavy equipment from adjacent villages and receiving assistance from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, along with volunteer help,” he added.

With this, he is also directing the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), in coordination with the disaster office of Barangay Sirao and other mountain barangays to continuously monitor the situation and provide updates and assistance to the affected residents.

Labella’s resolution was included in the agenda of the City Council’s regular session on Wednesday.

He said the continuous and heavy rains in Cebu City have triggered a landslide in Barangay Sirao on July 15 which was also posted by the barangay through their Facebook page.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised the La Niña Alert, noting that 70 percent of the weather phenomenon will form starting August.

According to the state weather agency, the anticipated occurrence of La Niña is seen to last until the first quarter of 2025. | with reports from Inquirer.net

