Call for Abstracts: Uplifting Abstract Art in Cebu’s Creative Scene

Cebu’s homegrown artists have mastered stylistic expressions that vividly capture the island’s natural beauty and the everyday interactions of contemporary life, enriching the history of the realism art movement in the region.

Yet, beyond these depictions lies a deeper kind of art fueled by raw emotion and personal expression—abstract art.

With the help of institutions and artists like the Qube Gallery and Montera, many will appreciate abstract art because of its unconventional beauty.

Uplifting Abstract Art

Abstract art is no stranger to Cebu’s creative scene. Yet, only a select few have championed this movement, hoping it would garner the attention it deserves as a centerpiece. Qube Gallery is one notable figure that has significantly uplifted abstract art in Cebu.

Together with Dennis “Sio” Montera, Qube Gallery organized “Call For Abstracts: Transcending Limitations of Representation.” The exhibit features a fresh and insightful perspective on abstraction by young artists from the Central Visayas Region.

Qube Gallery Director Pia Mercado defined, “The role of the gallery is to provide a space for the artists to have a show and for them to be exposed to the collectors, not only here in Cebu but also all over the Philippines and sometimes internationally. Artists can also work with the gallery to professionalize being an artist. The gallery is the one that will take care of everything behind the scenes while the artist focuses on making their body of work.”

Call for Abstracts

A Call for Abstracts in academic conferences invites researchers to submit summaries of their proposed papers for presentation. Adapting this concept to visual arts, the exhibition used a targeted approach to invite artists experienced in practice-led research and non-representational art to submit their recent works for a major show.

The exhibit aims to act as an inviting door, welcoming new and astute perspectives in abstraction from young artists in Central Visayas. The exhibit seeks to elevate abstract art in our community, moving beyond mere ornamentation and addressing misconceptions like “my kid could paint that.”

Beyond Art

Eleven alumni from the Studio Arts-Fine Arts program at the University of the Philippines Cebu responded to the call, including Jenny Abear, Jyaryd Caol-olan, Beverly Catampo, Armand Dayoha, Ceona Gonzales, Riva Ingente, Roy Ingente, Amgeli Lorica, Dine Zachary Martus, Jessa Terez, and Arnie Joyce Quiaot. They share a common affinity for non-figurative design and possess a keen eye for interpreting non-pictorial imagery through formalistic and contextual lenses.

“These young artists need a platform to show their works, especially since abstract art is underappreciated in Cebu. Compared to Manila, many admire abstraction more than traditional art. In Cebu, it takes time, so we help artists, knowing that their work has undergone research. These are their theses,” Montera says.

Their Fine Arts theses and solo exhibitions show their ability to create art through expert use of medium and technique, backed by thoughtful research and analysis.

The Future Is Bright for Abstract Art in Cebu

The exhibition’s overarching theme is the exploration of abstraction to transcend the limitations of representation. Through diverse forms, mediums, and techniques, the exhibit delves into individual emotions, perceptions, and the indescribable realms, encouraging viewers to engage with the works on a deeper, more reflective level.

Moreover, the exhibit celebrates the boundless creativity and ingenuity of artists who challenge traditional expressions and redefine the possibilities and categories of non-representational visual language in contemporary Philippine art.

