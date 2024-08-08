ArenaPlus celebrates double olympic gold with brand ambassador Carlos Yulo

ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports betting app, joins with countless Filipinos across the globe in celebrating the “HIStoric” double gold medal win of its official brand ambassador, Carlos Yulo, in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For ArenaPlus, the Olympic gold is more than just an incredible achievement on the global stage. It also stands as a source of inspiration that will push Filipinos, as well as ArenaPlus, to continue pushing forward to attain their goals. Truly, Yulo, alongside his fellow Philippine athletes, have won the “Ginto para sa mga Astig na Atleta.”

Having sent Yulo off to the Olympics with a loud cheer of support last June 2024, ArenaPlus is now ready to welcome home the country’s golden boy with open arms after he became the second Philippine Olympic champion following his floor exercise routine on August 3, Saturday. The brand had been ecstatic about his initial win, the energy later shooting up when a second golden medal was announced for the vault exercise on August 4, Sunday.

These hard-won triumphs have earned Yulo a grand reward from ArenaPlus, both as an acknowledgement of his hardwork and a show of pride in his success.

In addition, ArenaPlus will be giving Php 5 million in cash to its official brand ambassador and golden boy Yulo, dubbed as “Astig Hero Bonus”.

Of course, ArenaPlus will not turn a blind eye to the other Philippine athletes who have raised the country’s flag in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The brand stands with each of the athletes who have fought long and hard, and recognises everything they have done and gone through.

ArenaPlus salutes the other athletes who comprise Team Philippines for the 2024 Olympics: EJ Obiena, Lauren Hoffman, and John Cabang Tolentino for Athletics; guaranteed bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan, guaranteed bronze medalist Aira Villegas, and fellow ArenaPlus endorser Eumir Marcial for Boxing; Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar for Gymnastics; gold medalist hopefuls Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno for Weightlifting; Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina for Golf; Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch for Swimming; Joanie Delgaco for Rowing; Samantha Catantan for Fencing; and Kiyomi Watanabe for Judo.

