IED attack in Lapu-Lapu: 3 hurt, land dispute eyed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Police are trying to identify and arrest the man, who threw an improvised explosive device (IED) at a small bamboo gazebo in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

The explosion wounded three men, who were resting inside the bamboo gazebo at past 8 p.m. on August 7.

READ MORE:

1 dead in Lapu-Lapu City shooting

Ex-convict killed in drug-related shooting in Mambaling

Moalboal: 2 brothers tagged as shooters in strafing attack

According to police, the three men whose ages are 25, 32 and 34 years old were wounded in different parts of their body, were rushed to the hospital for treatment and were recuperating there.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that when their personnel arrived in the area, they saw traces of the explosion and immediately secured the area.

READ MORE: Cop dies in gunfight with Chinese men who allegedly abducted compatriots

Torres said that the suspect used an improvised explosive device in committing the crime.

“Improvised explosive device gigamit (used), one angle, possible motive is land dispute,” Torres said.

Police continue to investigate the attack and continue to identify the attacker so he can be arrested and charged.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP