1 dead in Lapu-Lapu City shooting

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —A 47-year-old man died in a shooting incident in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City, at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The victim was a resident of the said place and was known as a drug personality.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), a concerned citizen reported the incident to Police Station 4.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying lifeless on the side of the street, covered in his own blood.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lips, which pierced through to the posterior part of his head.

The victim was brought to a hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

“Drug personality ni ang victim. Gikan sa presohan. Maoy sad og mahubog. Ongoing ang manhunt sa suspect,” Torres said.

The police, however, refused to divulge the identity of the suspect.

Further investigation is being conducted by the authorities regarding the incident.

Also on this day, a 21-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sitio Brahman, Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Mario Sumilhig, a resident of the barangay. Sumilhig reportedly made a living by selling bottled water on the streets. The live-in partner of the victim Mary Jane Estenzo said that the victim was about to buy cigarretes at past 2 a.m when he was shot and killed.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-convict shot dead by live-in partner’s ‘lover’ in Cebu City

2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP