Mantawi Residences is Cebu’s first EDGE-certified residential development

RLC Residences proudly announces that Mantawi Residences has earned the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) preliminary certification, the first condo project in Cebu to achieve this honor. This milestone also marks RLC Residences’ debut property in Cebu and its second nationwide to receive this recognition, reinforcing the company’s dedication to sustainable, eco-friendly living.

EDGE, developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is a globally recognized standard for resource-efficient building design. It is awarded to buildings that demonstrate significant reductions in energy, water, and materials consumption compared to conventional buildings. Mantawi Residences has successfully met these stringent criteria, showcasing RLC Residences’ dedication to creating eco-friendly and resilient living spaces.

“We are thankful to IFC for recognizing Mantawi Residences as the first EDGE-certified condo development in Cebu. Since we launched this project last year, we have been very vocal about how we designed this property with the environment in mind. Now, it’s here, and we’re very proud that this development will connect our future homeowners to a sustainable life here in Cebu,” said Stephanie Anne Go, Vice President and Business Development and Design Head of RLC Residences.

“We are equally proud that RLC Residences is the first developer to have an EDGE-certified condo in Cebu with Mantawi Residences. This is truly a remarkable move towards sustainable living and we are proud to be part of your journey in promoting environmentally friendly building practices,” shared Angelo Tan, Country Lead (Climate Business) for the Philippines, Malaysia and the Pacific of IFC.

Frontier of Progress and Sustainability in Cebu

Launched in April 2023, Mantawi Residences is RLC Residences’ premium development in Cebu that is inspired by the late John L. Gokongwei Jr., who grew up in Cebu with his family. The peddler-turned-successful businessman alludes to Cebu as the place where he learned his values in life and realized the true meaning of progress – leading to the establishment of the Gokongwei Group.

Strategically located in the heart of Mandaue City in Cebu, this premium development integrates earth-friendly design solutions that help save water and energy consumption. The project will have its own rainwater harvesting system to collect and recycle rainwater for non-potable use including watering of landscaped areas. Meanwhile, units and common areas will have water-efficient showerheads, faucets, water closets, and bidets installed – all aimed at reducing water consumption by up to 36%.

Additionally, future residents of Mantawi Residences will enjoy energy savings thanks to the sustainable features incorporated within the development. Insulated roof decks and exterior walls are set to be installed in the towers to help lessen heat absorption, while bigger unit windows are designed to balance the lighting and ventilation, which translates to lower energy consumption for air conditioning. Smart energy meters will also be placed on the property to accurately measure power usage and provide real-time information to the power utility, while sensors in the parking areas will be installed to monitor levels of carbon monoxide that will aid in using the car park ventilation system whenever needed while maintaining a good parking area environment. All these and more contribute to the 28% energy savings Mantawi Residences is set to record once it is built.

“This certification underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. By achieving EDGE certification for Mantawi Residences, we not only enhance the value of our properties but also contribute to the global effort to combat climate change and promote sustainable development,” adds Go.

For more information about Mantawi Residences, visit rlcresidences.com or follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram.

