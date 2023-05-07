Find home at RLC’s most premium development — Mantawi Residences

Offering a luxurious and upscale living experience that enhances your lifestyle and empowers you to reach for the stars, Mantawi Residences, RLC Residences’ latest project located in Cebu, is a place that will compliment your aspirations as you work towards achieving your goals in both your professional and personal life.

This premium residence is meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of working professionals and growing families who are committed to pursuing their dreams. From the thoughtfully designed floor plans to the top-of-the-line amenities and facilities, Mantawi Residences offers an exceptional environment that is unmatched in the region.

Strategically Located at Cebu’s Economic Epicenter

Mantawi Residences is poised to take advantage of its strategic location at Ouano Avenue, where the vibrant cities of Cebu and Mandaue converge. The property is conveniently located within a 2 km radius of top-tier medical facilities, prestigious international schools, and premium lifestyle destinations.

As a bustling hub of activity, Ouano Avenue is already home to a plethora of establishments, and there are many exciting development plans in the works that are set to transform the area into a dynamic district that provides you with access to limitless opportunities. Living at the heart of it all enables you to enjoy the benefits of a well-connected location that offers unrivaled convenience and accessibility.

Smart Features Ready for the Future

Mantawi Residences prides itself on providing generously-sized living spaces that are carefully designed to enhance your lifestyle. The development offers a range of options, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and penthouse units, ensuring that you can select a home that perfectly fits your needs and preferences. Each unit is meticulously crafted to provide the utmost comfort, with top-of-the-line furnishings and high-end upgrades that set a new standard of living.

Furthermore, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline from your home’s loggia, adding a touch of luxury to your daily routine.

In addition to these premium features, each unit is equipped with built-in smart home devices that allow you to easily manage your household. These digital solutions provide an added layer of convenience and security, enabling you to take control of your home life with ease. With advanced technologies that are designed to meet the demands of the modern world, you can stay connected and prepared for whatever the future holds.

Endless Amenities to Elevate Your Lifestyle

Mantawi Residences will allow you to indulge in wellness while staying fixated on your long-term goals with an abundance of hyper-sized and above-standard amenities.

By providing intelligent areas like the residential lounge, work lounge, business center, multi-use studio, and function room, Mantawi Residences assists you in redefining your productivity. Whether you’re working virtually or as part of a collaborative team, these amenities are specially designed to help you achieve your career objectives.

On the other hand, you can take a break from the fast-paced life and treat yourself to top-notch leisure and recreational facilities that help alleviate stress at Mantawi Residences,

Experience nature’s beauty with the exquisite landscaping and rooftop garden, or rejuvenate with revitalizing spa treatments. You can also cool off in the stunning vanishing pool that features a cascading waterfall. Keep your body in shape with the advanced fitness center or release endorphins by taking a brisk jog on the jogging trail.

Lastly, emerge yourself into the newest trends and uncover unique discoveries whenever you desire. Treat yourself to personalized shopping and dining experiences that perfectly complement your refined way of living, at the upscale retail spaces located on the ground floor of Mantawi Residences.

For further information about this top-tier development, you can reach out to an RLC Residences Property Specialist or visit rlcresidences.com. Additionally, you can stay updated on the latest news by liking and following RLC Residences on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

