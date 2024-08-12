‘Scatter’ forces man to steal cash from tile store in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 27-year-old man was arrested for stealing cash from a tile store in Mandaue City on Monday, August 12, to feed his online gambling addiction.

The suspect, only identified as Mark and a resident of Liloan town in northern Cebu, was caught after the establishment’s alarm system was activated.

Based on initial reports from the Mandaue City Police Office, the suspect managed to enter the store through the roof and the ceiling.

He was already at the cash register, ready to take the money when the alarm went off.

He tried to escape through the ceiling, but once the alarm stopped, he returned to get the cash.

Just as he was about to leave, the police arrived and surrounded the store, arresting Mark on the spot.

Police confiscated cash amounting to P8,000 from the suspect.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Mark disclosed that he attempted to steal money to finance his online gambling activities, particularly the online slot game ‘Scatter.’

He said he often won large sums, up to P20,000, after placing big bets.

Mark explained that he turned to online gambling due to financial struggles and wanting to improve his family’s situation.

However, investigators discovered that this wasn’t his first offense; he had been arrested three times before for various cases.

Mark is currently detained at Police Station 1 in Mandaue City as the police continue their investigation and prepare charges against him. /clorenciana

