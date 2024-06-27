Online gambling debt forces man to steal phone in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man landed in jail for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman onboard a motorcycle while at a stoplight along the General Maxilom Avenue in Brgy. Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City early on Wednesday morning, June 26.

The accused reportedly claimed that he committed the crime to pay for a huge debt he acquired after betting his money on an online casino game.

The suspect was identified as Andres Boni Naces, 27, a resident of Sitio Ponce 1, Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, said that the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was using her mobile phone while onboard a motorcycle that was at a stoplight at the time of the incident.

The suspect allegedly approached from behind the victim, snatched the phone from her hands, and immediately ran away.

Despite the victim’s attempt to run after the suspect, he managed to get away.

After reporting the incident to personnel of the Parian Police Station at around 8:30 p.m., the suspect was promptly identified to be Naces.

He was then arrested during the conduct of a hot-pursuit operation at around 11:00 p.m. on the same day.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the authorities that he committed the robbery because of a huge debt he had after betting his money in an online casino game.

As of this writing, Naces was still detained at the custodial facility of the police station.

According to Police Major Marvin Fegarido, chief of Parian Police Station, they have already filed a charge of theft against the arrested suspect.

