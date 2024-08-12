Fair weather expected in Cebu until Friday as LPA exits PAR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will experience a fair weather until Friday, August 16, as the low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

“Naay model today nga possibly makagawas kini sa Par,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

He added that the LPA will have no direct impact on the country.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the LPA was located 1,375 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) continues to affect Luzon and the western Visayas.

Within five days or until Friday, August 16, Metro Cebu and the entire Central Visayas will experience fair weather conditions.

“Init and medyo igang and naay chance sa Central Visayas kining mga localized thunderstorms. Padayon lang tang mag monitor kining mga thunderstorm advisories,” Eclarino said.

The temperature will range from 26 to 33 degrees celsius and the sea conditions will be slight to moderate.

According to Pagasa’s central office, the LPA has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone on Monday, but it is already moving out of the PAR. /clorenciana

