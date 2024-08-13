Filipino and karaoke: Fil-Am singer shows ‘link’ between the two

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tell me you are a Filipino without telling me you are Filipino.

Filipino-American singer and actress, Nicole Scherzinger did a solid one by doing karaoke to one of Pussycat Dolls’ hits, “Hush-Hush.”

In every party, you know a Filipino is in the midst when the karaoke machine turns on and the first one to grab the microphone starts belting out to “Dancing Queen” or a random Whitney Houston song.

READ MORE:

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

‘The backup singers’ in Toledo City give a different feel to 80s hit

In this TikTok video uploaded by Nicole with the caption, “Tell me you’re a Filipino without telling me that you’re a Filipino 🤣❤️.”

She was seen all out singing and dancing with the others guests at the party.

The video garnered over 1.8 million views as of August 13.

Nicole added to the video the comments made by some of her fans saying how proud they are to be Filipino.

“Proud to be Filipino,” one netizen said.

While one netizen playfully commented, “Pov: Filipino throat chakra activated.”

“The Filipino genes are working on her hahaha,” one commented.

Without a doubt, the “Baby Love” singer is not backing down to any karaoke nights and is sure to make a show like every Pinoy would do once they hear the karaoke machine turn on.

Nicole first rose to fame, when in the early 2000s, she was the lead singer of one of the world’s most famous female groups, Pussycat Dolls.

Some of their famous songs are “Jai Ho, “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “I Hate This Part Right Here.”

Years after being with the group, Nicole parted ways with the band and started releasing her own songs like “Baby Love,” “Come To Me,” and “Right There.”

She then became a TV star by becoming a judge in a talent show and even had her stint in broadway.

Nicole’s father is of Filipino descent while her mother is from Hawaii.