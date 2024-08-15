MTLE topnotcher overcomes Dengue a week before exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The skies were different for Nerfee on one August morning as nurses hovered by his bedside, checking his vitals to determine if he was strong enough to continue his daily routines.

With just a week left before his board exams, there was no time to waste—he needed every moment to absorb the critical information for the day he had been eagerly anticipating.

Nerfee C. Casilao, 23, from Barangay Atop-Atop, Bantayan island, northern Cebu, was recovering from Dengue fever, which struck him a week before taking his Medical Technologist Licensure Examination (MTLE) in August of 2024.

As his temperature fell from 40°C and his platelet count improved while he was confined to the hospital’s inner walls, he frequently questioned whether he had studied enough for the eagerly anticipated exam. Despite his doubts, he remained confident in his preparation, knowing he had dedicated his entire college life to this moment.

On August 13, Nerfee’s hard work and sacrifices finally paid off, as he secured 7th place among the topnotchers in the August 2024 MedTech Board Exam. His achievement not only earned him a spot among new medical technologists, but also brought pride to his school, his family, and himself for facing the journey despite the setbacks he encountered.

Nerfee Casilao’s inspiration

Growing up immersed in the world of medicine, Nerfee drew inspiration from his Mama Virginia, a midwife who dedicated her life to helping others. He admired her selflessness and the miraculous work of bringing new life into the world.

“Those experiences ignited a spark in me, shaping my desire to pursue a degree in Medical Technology as a preparatory step towards a career in Medicine. I want to be like my mother, standing firm and composed in the face of the miraculous process of life, ready to help bring new life into the world.”

Coming from a middle-income family, with his Papa Efren being a tricycle driver and his mom a midwife, he actively sought ways to support his education. He pursued scholarships beyond his hometown and eventually outside Cebu Province, which led him to study at Silliman University in Negros Oriental. There, he received the Rolando Villanueva Del Carmen (RVDC) Scholarship, which provided full tuition coverage, a book allowance, and free board and lodging.

New environment, new challenges

However, like anyone, Nerfee admitted that he often felt lonely being away from his family and friends in Cebu for extended periods. The pressure to maintain his grades and keep his scholarship until graduation also began to weigh on him.

But he didn’t let these feelings take over. Instead, he found ways to cope. He developed the habit of running as early as 5 a.m. before heading to class, using this routine to release pent-up tension and clear his mind.

In addition, Nerfee made a conscious effort to build new friendships in Dumaguete, some with fellow scholars, while staying connected with his senior high friends in Cebu through chats and spontaneous visits.

“These friendships, both old and new, were instrumental in helping me balance my academic life with social connections, providing a support system that was crucial during my college years,” Nerfee shared with CDN Digital.

With his new coping mechanism of running and staying connected with his social circles, Nerfee eventually reaped the fruits of his labor. He graduated with flying colors as a Magna Cum Laude in his batch on April 19, 2023.

Medical challenges

Facing a serious illness before an important examination was nothing new to Nerfee.

In fact, he initially planned to take his first licensure exam during the March 2024 MTLE, but days before the exam, he suffered a series of seizures. He was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu City, where doctors monitored his condition.

“After undergoing an EEG, ECG, and blood tests, everything thankfully came back normal,” he then added.

After undergoing the necessary tests, Nerfee’s doctors deemed him fit to leave the hospital. However, they advised him to get plenty of rest, which disrupted his steady study routine. As a result, he decided to postpone the exam for five months.

Despite the health setbacks Nerfee experienced during his preparation to get that Medtech license, he was still set on his goals, which is definitely a feat for his strong mind and body.

“I remained focused on the fact that it would have been even more disheartening if I had been unable to take the board exam at all because of dengue.”

Reflections, hopes for the future

Now that he has finally checked off the first box toward his future, Nerfee looks back to the people he considered as some of the factors that drove his recent success.

He shared how his 18-year-old sister, who is on the spectrum, became his guiding light through uncharted waters.

In an interview with CDN Digital, he reflected on his sister’s educational journey, noting the similarities to his own. Her determination inspired him, reinforcing the belief that if she could overcome her challenges, then he could, too.

“I mean she didn’t give up, she’s pursuing her education. How could I not do my best or even think of giving up when she’s really doing her best and still continuing,” Nerfee expressed as he talked about his sister, who spent years in Special Education classes and is now studying as a Grade 3 student.

With what Nerfee has undergone in health and academics, he leaves a message for those who will be taking a path similar to the one he took before his exams and don’t know what step to take to move forward.