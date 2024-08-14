EastWest Ageas Insurance launches “PURPLE Movement” to support Cebuano Families

Life insurance provider EastWest Ageas is bringing its PURPLE (PURpose + peoPLE) initiative to Cebu and aims to address Cebuano insurance needs, such as education, health, and family protection.

At a press conference held on August 5, 2024, at Radisson Blu Cebu, EastWest Ageas executives presented a study showing that 8 out of 10 Cebuanos are concerned about their family’s financial security.

Sjoerd Smeets President and Chief Executive Officer East West Ageast

Sjoerd Smeets, President and Chief Executive Officer of EastWest Ageas, emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing these concerns through comprehensive insurance solutions. By offering solutions that cover critical illness, investment, and guaranteed payouts, the company aims to alleviate the stress associated with financial planning and provide a pathway to a more secure future.

“Insurance is really about protecting people; it really is about the purpose of staying in a community built on comfort. We want to make a better world for the Filipinos, and the partnership that we have created is aligned with this interest,” cites Smeets.

The eight-year-old insurance firm was established via a partnership between EastWest Bank, one of the fastest-growing local banks in the country, and Ageas, a 200-year-old Belgian multinational insurance company.

A commitment to financial security tailored to every need

EastWest Ageas Insurance is committed to meeting the diverse financial needs of Filipino families with its comprehensive solutions. Their product lineup is designed to support families through different life stages and challenges.

Rowena Empalmado, EastWest Ageas Chief Operating Officer, presented a few of the company’s financial products, such as:

Life Essentials : A peso-dominated life and critical illness plan designed to provide financial support in the event of a severe health condition, helping policyholders manage medical expenses and maintain their quality of life during challenging times until age 100. Future Assure : A peso variable life insurance solution offering protection and investment opportunities, allowing policyholders to build a financial cushion while protecting their loved ones. Life Advantage : This product guarantees payouts starting from the end of the sixth year after signup, offering policyholders long-term financial benefits and increased security with protection boosters.



The PURPLE Movement: PURpose + peoPLE

Gregory Martin, EastWest Ageas Insurance Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer, reveals that in addition to its suite of products, EastWest Ageas Insurance is championing the ‘PURPLE Movement,’ an initiative designed to amplify each individual’s sense of purpose for the people they care about.

This movement reflects the company’s commitment to being the right partner not just for financial protection but also to empowering individuals to live purposefully and confidently and to provide security for their loved ones’ futures.

To expand the “PURPLE Movement” and reach more Filipinos, EastWest Ageas plans to strengthen its branch operations in EastWest Bank locations and engage with agency marketing partners. Plans are underway to establish an agency headquarters in Cebu.

As the company continues to expand its reach and impact, EastWest Ageas remains committed to delivering innovative insurance solutions that address the evolving needs of the Filipino community. Their dedication to enhancing financial security reflects a broader goal of empowering individuals and families to face the future with confidence and peace of mind.

You may visit their official Facebook page or website to learn more.

