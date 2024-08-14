Garcia defends CCSC as Pasigarbo venue amid Rama’s opposition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he saw no reason why suspended Mayor Michael Rama opposed the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as the venue for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

He countered that the opposition raised by Rama and emphasized that it would be difficult to deny the request since the CCSC was a public space.

“As long as naay gusto mugamit and pagtugot sad sa Local Government Unit (LGU) ato manang ipagamit, and besides nganong dili man?” Garcia said during an interview on Wednesday, August 14.

(As long as there is someone who would use it and the approval of the local government unit (LGU), we will let them use it, and besides, why would we not let them use it?)

He further said that hosting the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 at the CCSC would demonstrate unity among municipalities, component cities, and highly urbanized areas as they would come together to celebrate their respective festivals.

“Dako kaayo na nga garbo sa syudad sa Sugbo nga kita’y gipili isip mo host nila [LGUs] so I don’t understand and I don’t get the reason nganong dili didto,” he said.

(That is a big honor to the city of Cebu that we are chosen to hose them [LGUs] so I don’t understand and I don’t get the reason why it would not be held there.)

“Wala gyuy [koy] nakita nga babag. It will showcase our unity as One Cebu Island province,” he added.

(I see nothing to hinder it. It will showcase our unity as One Cebu Island province.)

On August 12, Rama openly expressed his disapproval of staging the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the CCSC.

He questioned the suitability of the venue, especially since renovations were still ongoing.

Rama suggested that the Provincial Government should consider other venues, such as the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in Mandaue City or the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Naglibog ko nganong hilabtan gyud na diha. Nganong diha man gyud?…Please, please, please, please, wa na gyu’y laing lugar? Cebu City man ni. [Ang] Pasigarbo, probinsya man na. Why here?” Rama said.

(I am confused why they should touch that area. Why there?…Please, please, please, please, is there no other place for this? This is Cebu City. [The] Pasigarbo, that’s a province thing. Why here?)

On July 4, Garcia approved the Provincial Government’s request to use the CCSC for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo ritual showdown on Sunday, August 25, and the awarding ceremonies on Monday, August 26.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is one of the main highlights of the Provincial Government’s month-long 455th Founding Anniversary celebration in August. It is expected to be participated by Cebu’s component cities and municipalities, as well as the highly urbanized cities.

Last year, the Pasigarbo was held at the Carcar City Sports Complex./with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

