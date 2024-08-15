Cebu City proposes P384 million supplemental budget for 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government proposed a P384 million Supplemental Budget (SB) No. 2 for 2024, with the largest portion allocated to the Department of Public Services (DPS).

During the regular session on August 14, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia submitted the proposal to the City Council, which was referred to the Committee on Budget and Finance led by Councilor Noel Wenceslao for further evaluation.

A supplemental budget is an additional allocation requested by a government unit to cover urgent and necessary expenses that were not included in the annual budget.

In this case, Cebu City’s executive branch identified pressing needs that require immediate funding, leading to the proposal of SB No. 2.

READ: Raymond: Only P171M out of P405M spent for Palarong Pambansa 2024

Cebu City Council slashes Rama’s proposed P100B budget to P25B

Of the total proposed budget, more than P145.5 million is allocated for the DPS. The funds are intended to support vital services such as general administration, street cleaning, garbage collection and disposal, street lighting, and the artesian well system.

The breakdown indicates that the primary source of funds for SB No. 2 will come from the city’s savings on personal services from April to June 2024. Additionally, savings or realignments from current appropriations and surplus adjustments contribute to the total fund of P379,154,492.

Attached to the proposal are budget certifications signed by Garcia, City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes, and the City’s Officer-in-Charge Accountant, Giovanni Delgado. These certifications confirm that there are sufficient funds to support the proposed budget.

In a media interview on the same day, Garcia expressed confidence that the City Council would approve SB No. 2.

He emphasized its urgency and hoped for swift passage to address the city’s “immediate needs.”

“I hope it will be passed as soon as possible because these are the immediate needs of the city government. I hope they can discuss it right away, hold the budget hearing, and pass it,” Garcia said.

The City Council previously approved the first supplemental budget (SB No. 1) on March 8, 2024, under the administration of Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension.

SB No. 1, totaling P963 million, included funding for bonuses for Cebu City Hall employees, the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa, and the transitional housing project.

With the approval of SB No. 1, the city granted Charter Day bonuses of P25,000 to casual and regular employees, along with a P5,000 gratuity pay for Job Order (JO) personnel. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP