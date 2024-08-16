The power of AI is in your hands with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G

OPPO continues to push the boundaries of technology by offering innovations that will make the AI smartphone experience more accessible to more Filipinos with the launch of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G.

The newest addition to OPPO’s renowned Reno Series, the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, will empower Filipinos with creativity and convenience through a slew of AI features. The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, which continues the photography prowess of Portrait Experts, also paves the way to make AI easier to use and understand, breaking the notion of the technology being complicated.

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G allows users to explore new possibilities in photography, gaming, and everyday tasks.

AI Eraser 2.0: Edit Photos Easily and Quickly

Enhancing your captured moments is now hassle-free with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G’s upgraded AI Eraser 2.0. Now with a “Remove People” function, your fingertips will turn into magic wands as you can remove unwanted elements from your photos effortlessly and accurately. This is perfect if you are traveling in tourist spots filled with people or if you just want to have a solo portrait without any photobombers.

The AI Eraser 2.0 utilizes the Diffusion Model to deliver an image eraser tool that is at par, if not better, with other photo editing softwares. The updated version enhances large-area removal, providing even more freedom to perfect your photos. The Smart Lasso and Paint Over functions have also improved their recognition accuracy of up to 98% since their introduction to the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G in April this year, making AI Eraser 2.0 detect virtually any object for seamless photo-editing.

You don’t have to be an editing expert to use the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G’s AI Eraser 2.0. With just four easy steps, you can easily remove the unwanted objects or people in your photos:

Choose an image you want to enhance. Tap on ‘Edit’ feature and then select ‘AI Eraser’. Utilize the Smart Lasso for a general selection, Remove People for quick detection, or Paint Over tool for a more precise touch. AI Eraser seamlessly removes the object and naturally fills in the background, delivering a flawless image.

AI Studio: Unleash Your Creativity with Fun Digital Avatars

The OPPO Reno Series has been a trusted tool to unleash any user’s creativity and photography potential. With the introduction of AI Studio, any user can express their creativity more with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G.

The AI Studio is a free, pre-installed app on both devices which gives users the ability to transform any of their photos into their own digital avatar or profile picture. It comes with a variety of creative filters and likenesses to choose from as long as the device is connected through the internet.

The AI Studio is user-friendly and can create avatars in just four easy steps:

Open the AI Studio app on your phone. Using OPPOints, unlock and choose the filter you want to use. After choosing your preferred filter, select the photo you want to transform Wait for a couple of seconds and you will have your digital avatar

AI LinkBoost: Connect Seamlessly Anytime, Anywhere

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G introduces AI LinkBoost, a next-gen proprietary technology designed by OPPO to enhance network performance and ensure seamless connectivity.

It features a 360º Surround Antenna and Intelligent Network Selection that can provide robust connection, even in the most challenging scenarios such as basement parkings, elevators or areas with signal interference. Moreover, its BeaconLink technology enhances Bluetooth uplink capabilities that allows device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth at a distance of up to 200 meters in a completely disconnected environment.

With OPPO’s AI LinkBoost, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G is the first smartphone series to receive a High Network Performance certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Explore other AI Features to boost productivity

Aside from the groundbreaking AI photography and connectivity tools, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G also carries other AI tools that can help you with your tasks. Among these is the AI Recording Summary which analyzes and recognizes recording content, generating an accurate summary that contains the key information.

More AI features and technology will be rolled-out in the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G that will make the AI smartphone experience among Filipinos even better in the coming months.

Harness the power of AI with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G

Level up your AI smartphone experience with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G today! The OPPO Reno12 5G retails for Php 24,999 in three (3) colorways – Astro Silver, Sunset Pink, and Matte Brown, while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is priced at Php 34,999 and comes in Nebula Silver and Space Brown.

You can purchase your OPPO Reno12 Series 5G device from OPPO’s official e-commerce stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Affordable installment payment plans are also available nationwide via Home Credit and credit card at 0% interest.

Loyal MyOPPO App can enjoy exclusive perks and discounts for the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G from partner brands such as Mabuhay Miles, Happy Skin, CUL-DE-SAC, AKIMBO, and Zalora.

You can also protect your prized OPPO AI Phone through OPPO Care with discounted prices starting at PHP 999 for the OPPO Reno12 5G and PHP 1,299 for the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G until August 11. This includes one-time free screen replacement for accidental damage and extended warranty options.

For more information on the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G’s availability, MyOPPO App benefits, exclusive promos and OPPO Care protection plans, please visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com/ph/ and Facebook page.



