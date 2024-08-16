Newly crowned world champion Pedro Taduran is GAB’s best boxer for July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran has been honored as the Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) “Boxer of the Month” for July.

Taduran reclaimed his world champion status on July 28 by defeating Ginjiro Shigeoka with a spectacular ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) in Otsu, Japan.

This victory not only reestablished him as a world champion but also marked his return to the IBF world title he first won in 2019.

His record now stands at 17 wins, including 13 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

In addition to Taduran, GAB acknowledged several regional champions: WBF Australasian welterweight titleholder Rodel Wenceslao of ARQ Boxing Stable in Cebu, and Cebu-based WBC Asia Continental featherweight champion Jeo Santisima.

Other recognized boxers include Marlon Tapales (WBC Asia Continental bantamweight), Kevin Jake Cataraja (OPBF flyweight), John Vincent Pangga (WBF Asia Pacific flyweight), Regie Suganob (WBO Global light flyweight), Jayson Vayson (WBO Asia Pacific light flyweight), Jerry Francisco (WBC Asia Continental light flyweight), Roderick Bautista (OPBF silver light flyweight), John Kevin Jimenez (OPBF Youth minimumweight), Lito Dante (WBF International minimumweight), Joseph Sumabong (WBF Australasian), and Vic Saludar (WBO Oriental minimumweight).

